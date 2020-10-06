Lee Englund: Striving for true justice and true peace

No Justice, No Peace.

We hear this so much, in so many protests. I would hope that we all would want both justice and peace. But, protesters can’t decide what the justice is. It has to go through the channels of the justice system.

In consideration should be the behavior of both the police and the action of the person being arrested. If any person resists arrest, fights with police, shoots at them, knocks them to the ground, steals their tazer, whatever, there can only be disastrous results. It seems that in so many of these cases this is what has happened. We can’t really say that this has do with the color of ones skin. Anyone who resists and fights with police, White, Black, Hispanic, Asian, would more than likely cause an officer to react in a way to protect their own life or the life of others.

My hope is that instead of calling it systemic racism, we should look at the behavior in each case of both the officer and the other person. We must seek real justice for both. Do protesters usually know all the facts to make the proper determination what justice should be without bias? Protesters can walk the streets in protest, which they have the right to do, but can they demand what justice has to be? If so, then there will never be real justice or peace. We must be open to all the facts without revenge and premature decisions.