Lee Englund: The process is going to take a while

Some would say that Trump should just accept his defeat and concede the presidency. Others say that there is no proof of any wrong doing and all the elections were done properly.

For myself, I stayed up until 2 a.m. on Nov.3rd watching election results. When I finally went to sleep, Trump was about 100,000 votes ahead of Biden with 97% of the vote counted in Wisconsin. What a big surprise when I awoke. Biden had gained 110,000 votes. This may be possible, but maybe there was a computer glitch or something else.

When Biden wins by such a small amount and gained so many votes in such a short period of time, couldn’t there have been an error? In situations like this, I wouldn’t blame Trump for wanting a recount.

In quite a few states, Trump was way ahead. His lead overnight kept dwindling. In Philadelphia there have been people who have actually been convicted of voter fraud in the past. During this election, they refused to allow observers to watch and covered up windows, so the observers could not see. There are other irregularities in other states.