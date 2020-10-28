Lee Englund: Vote policy, not party

The liberals, (I say liberals because the Democrat party of old seems to be gone) will destroy all our freedoms. They will take away the Right to Bear Arms and Freedom of Speech. They will allow abortion through the 9th month and will stack the Supreme Court with more justices to have power over every decision.

They want to use the 25th amendment to get rid of any president they want to claim is unfit, (Biden probably the first to go); so you’re really voting for Kamala Harris for president. Biden will raise taxes on everyone — not just the rich.

Biden will open the southern border, so we can have unlimited illegals and drugs coming into our country again. The wall has slowed illegals and drug entries by 60 to 80% per month. He wants all illegals to have free health care and to continue with sanctuary cities that protect hard criminals. He wants the Green New Deal and to do away with fracking, costing trillions of dollars and jobs. With Biden, China will own us.