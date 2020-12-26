Lee Simons: Too much traffic

I do not understand why are all these vehicles with Illinois Plates are all over Kenosha. Are they all essential workers, if so, we need to be checking their paperwork at the state line and only allow out of state vehicles into Wisconsin that are allowed to be here.

If people have moved here, they need to get their plates changed to Wisconsin plates. I believe I heard that Illinois stated that they did not want Wisconsin residents traveling into their state. It works both ways. We all should only be traveling if necessary, so we can eventually get back to the normal lives we had.

Another issue is actually with all the drivers operating with Wisconsin plates that are expired. It seems like I see more than 25% of vehicles each time I go out, of course only when needed. These drivers should be stopped and ticketed for this violation. All law-abiding citizens follow the law. Why should these drivers be allowed to disobey the law?

The traffic in Kenosha has gotten out of hand with erratic driving, not obeying the laws of the road such as at every light people go through the yellow and eventually the red lights. We need to stop this kind of action.

Too much traffic! It is like a demolition derby out there.

Lee Simons, Kenosha

