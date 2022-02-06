Letter from Amanda Becker: Thank you, Biden-Harris administration

Having just marked the anniversary of President Biden’s inauguration, I want to say thank you to the Biden-Harris administration for a successful year delivering for Wisconsin.

Last year, they hit the ground running to ensure the lives of everyday Americans were improved. The administration has focused on building our country back better by improving the economy and infrastructure with the passing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and the American Rescue Plan (ARP).

The ARP has helped our state build back better from this pandemic, and contributed to our state’s unemployment rate dropping to a historically low 3%. The funds provided to the state via the ARP have allowed Wisconsin to support schools, homeless shelters, libraries and restaurants by creating a number of grants. Notably the ARP has helped small businesses and entertainment venues most impacted by the pandemic stay afloat, while also providing COVID-19 relief for underserved communities.

Through the BIL, Wisconsin is expected to receive over $6 billion to fund projects across the state to better roads, bridges, airports, while ensuring our rural communities are just as competitive as our cities. These investments will happen over the next five years — creating growth opportunities for years to come.

These two pieces of legislation are just the tip of the iceberg. I am thankful that the Biben-Harris administration was able to accomplish so much in year one, I can’t wait to see what year two brings! I’m looking forward to getting the Voting Rights Bill passed so that all Wisconsinites have equal access to the ballot.

Thank you Biden-Harris administration, keep up the great work for Wisconsinites!

Amanda Becker, Kenosha