Letter from Charles Leicht: Research and resources before EV infrastructure

The Kenosha News' recently syndicated commentary entitled "2022 a transformative year for electric vehicles," stating that 2022 "will benefit the state and nation in many ways", is like Swiss cheese. Tastes good but is full of holes.

There are serious downsides to electric vehicles (EVs), with prices starting at $40,000, making them unaffordable for too many buyers.

Most importantly, proposed infrastructure spending is the cart before the horse. EV batteries (also solar power) use the elements lithium and cobalt. Our country has these elements, but we don't mine them because of environmental constraints.

We import the elements from some friendly countries; others, like China, Russia, and Cuba aren't. For over a century of crude oil supply, we have always had U.S. production to survive, while relying on supplemental imports from countries whose priorities aren't ours.

Without a domestic supply chain for EV manufacturing, our nation's economy can be seriously disrupted. Even the New York Times wrote that chemicals for battery power must be mined domestically, but to do so with current chemical compounds and technology is impossible. We must develop environmentally sound ways to mine cobalt, lithium, or other elements in the U.S., before government funds any infrastructure.

Data is imprecise, but passenger vehicles cause about 10% of the world's CO2 emissions, and the U.S. is about 15% of that. Our goal of 50% reduction using EVs would yield a world decrease of less than 1%. That's "limited CO2 avoidance at high cost."

We shouldn't ignore the potential of EVs, but in 2022, money should be used for new mining and chemicals research, not premature infrastructure.

Charles Leicht, Pleasant Prairie

