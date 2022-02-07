Letter from Helmut Reifenberger: Fight the leftists

Joe Biden doesn't care about freedom or personal choice, but patriots like you and I know that America was built on freedom. It's just more of the same old Democrat "Rules for thee, but not for me."

In San Francisco, where thousands of homeless drug addicts now roam the streets assaulting the senses of fellow citizens, looting businesses without restraint, and dying in record numbers from overdoses, there is little concern about social order, so citizens have none.

Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, the symbolic leader of the city, presides over a district that is dangerous. Mrs. Pelosi lives behind a wall. Others don't have that luxury. They are at risk. Speaker Pelosi is not interested in protecting people — quite the opposite.

She's an abortion zealot, who's been told by the city's archbishop not to receive communion because of her dismal record on the unborn. She is also a race-provocateur, using her power to divide Americans based on skin color. This causes unrest.

President Joe Biden is right behind Nancy on abortion and racial division. Today, there is little unity in the U.S. We are no longer "one nation under God." Leftists in Congress must not be allowed to use this public health crisis and electoral victory to "fundamentally transform" America.

Helmut Reifenberger, Kenosha

