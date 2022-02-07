Letter from James Komarec: Fight for democracy

I think that most Americans agree that the seditious acts at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, were a most egregious threat to our democracy in the history of our country. Even some Republicans agree with this view in spite of being vilified by their fellow Republicans.

All the duped participants who went to the Capitol, as well as those who planned the insurrection, need to be identified and brought to justice.

We still have conditions in our country which present threats to our democracy. The Supreme Court decision, which identifies corporations as people, enables wealth to buy elections. The Republican Party is restricting voters' rights in many states. Some judges in our judicial system are a party to these actions. There are many violent groups that are promoting white supremacy.

It is time for citizens to realize these dangers and elect officials who will support the principles of democracy.

James Komarec, Kenosha

