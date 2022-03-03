Letter from Jeffrey Davidson: Compassion and engagement

Be nice to one another. Form your opinions based on facts, using accredited sources. The Holocaust was real. Black suppression is and was real. Both are heartbreaking examples of bad people doing bad things to their fellow human beings.

We are all created equal: Jews, Blacks, Latino, Asian, indigenous, LGBTQ, Whites ... all people of all colors, genders, shapes and sizes, anywhere in the world.

COVID should make us realize the importance of life. Smile at a stranger as you pass: they can see your eyes twinkle above your mask.

Do your part: Vote responsibly to carry on our democracy an properly represent the United States of America. And be bice to one another.

Jeffrey Davidson, Kenosha

