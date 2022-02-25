Letter from Marvin Modder: Editorial was on the mark

As a retired high school English teacher, I want to thank you for your excellent editorial in the Wednesday, Feb. 23, edition. I couldn't have said it better myself.

I thought the reference to the Clint Eastwood movie "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" was perfect with just enough supporting details to make your point — that we need to teach our kids the truth to include all three, the good, the bad, and the ugly, even if it makes them uncomfortable. I especially liked the ending: "presume that if someone is hell-bent on a subject or topic not being taught, it probably needs to be taught."