Letter from Marvin Modder: Editorial was on the mark

As a retired high school English teacher, I want to thank you for your excellent editorial in the Wednesday, Feb. 23, edition. I couldn't have said it better myself.
I thought the reference to the Clint Eastwood movie "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" was perfect with just enough supporting details to make your point — that we need to teach our kids the truth to include all three, the good, the bad, and the ugly, even if it makes them uncomfortable. I especially liked the ending: "presume that if someone is hell-bent on a subject or topic not being taught, it probably needs to be taught."
I want to thank the brave teachers, administrators, school boards, and students locally and around the country who continue to advocate for the teaching of the truth despite the fear of offending fragile egos or even losing their jobs.
As George Santayana said, those who do not study the past are condemned to repeat it.
Marvin Modder, Kenosha