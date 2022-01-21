Letter from Monica M. Yuhas: Thank you, Bristol residents

Every 10 years due to the census being updated to reflect current population across the country, a process of redistricting takes place at every level of government. In November, the Kenosha County Board approved a new map of supervisor districts. Accordingly, the district I represent has been changed from District 18 to District 17. With this change, I will no longer have the honor of representing you as your County Board Supervisor since District 17 only encompasses the Village of Pleasant Prairie. For the past four years, it has been my honor to represent both the Village of Bristol and the Village of Pleasant Prairie.

I want to thank the Village of Bristol’s leadership and its residents for welcoming and supporting me these past four years. I have enjoyed participating in Bristol Progress Days, becoming a Bristol Historical Society member, attending the annual George Lake meetings and having conversations with you when you had a question or comment about county government.

I would like to thank Village President Mike Farrell for his kindness in sharing with me his insights and vision for Bristol’s bright future. I would also like to thank John and Margaret McCabe for making not only me, but my family feel so welcomed in Bristol. I will continue to serve Bristol as a board member of the Pringle Nature Center as Kenosha County’s liaison. Being a part of your community these past four years has created many great memories that I will continue to treasure. I am truly thankful for the friendships made and knowledge gained during this time.

Monica M. Yuhas,

Kenosha County Board Vice Chair

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0