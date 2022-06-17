Letter to the editor: A dad's wish list

Being a dad is a unique experience. Yet, there are some universal truths about fatherhood, one being that time with your family, especially to care for them when they’re sick, is critical.

Unfortunately, many dads in Wisconsin don’t have access to paid family and medical leave and paid sick days.

More needs to be done to ensure parents can meet the needs of their families without breaking the bank so we can be there for our child’s first days of life or when they’re sick. When my son was born, I had to leave him and my wife in the hospital while I went to work. I had to hope the support at the hospital would be enough as she recovered from a cesarean section alongside caring for a newborn. An extreme cold day was the only way I was able to be home with them in the first few weeks of my son’s life.

And, with costs on the rise, continuing to rely on child care is becoming more and more expensive. In Wisconsin, the average annual cost of infant care is $12,567 a year.

We need our elected leaders to help dads who work hard for their families by ensuring we all have access to paid leave and quality, affordable childcare. Unfortunately, Senator Ron Johnson has proven he is unwilling to do so.

In March 2020, he opposed bipartisan efforts to mandate paid sick leave and expand federal unemployment benefits, stating it could lead to “incentivizing people to not show up for work.” And earlier this year, Senator Johnson boldly claimed it’s not “society’s responsibility to take care of other people’s children.”

Jeremiah Riedler, Kenosha

