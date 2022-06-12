 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Baby formula crisis

The recent baby formula shortage is one more example of the Biden Administration’s great ability to create a crisis.

The crisis was laid out when in February 2022, Abbott Laboratories voluntarily closed their Michigan plant after suspicion of contamination of formula. The FDA, headed by Biden appointees, did a slow investigation and made no plans to alert other companies or allow imports to fill the pending shortage. The production and importation of formula is heavily regulated and in the hands of the FDA. The pending crisis was ignored.

We found out that the US must now provide illegal immigrants with formula at no charge.

Obeying the law, Homeland Security made sure they had enough formula for illegal immigrants even though US citizens did not receive the same protection. The US government buys over half of the formula produced in the US for other nutrition programs and these programs were not tended to.

The administration is now trying to look like it is fixing the shortage exacerbated by them by allowing imports and commanding other companies to increase production under the Defense Production Act. They say they are “working around the clock.” Is this an effort to look like a hero fixing a crisis started by the same administration?

After oil shortages, Afghanistan, inflation, increasing debt, southern border invasion, restrictions on free speech, etc., you can expect more administration created crises. It’s the way the Biden Administration, the law and regulation now work.

John Surinak, Delavan

