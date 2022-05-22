 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Beware of wolves in sheep's clothing

Robin Vos is shamelessly rapacious in his pandering to the "base". Seemingly, he is willing to sell his soul to maintain political power. Author Randal Maurice Jelks, in his 2022 book, Letters to Martin, states, "Leaders too often forget that they are servants to an end and not the end themselves." (p.61) Does this remind you of anyone (Trump, Vos, McCarthy, McConnell, Putin, et al.)?

Jelks warns, "Historically people have been fooled by wily populist leaders- - Mussolini, Hitler, Jim Jones, and Benjamin "Pitchfork Ben" Tillman are deadly examples. These rhetorically skillful leaders know how to politically manipulate their bases. They urge people to destroy their neighbors." (pp.59-60) This is exactly what is happening in Texas. It is also what some GOP legislators are proposing in other states, including Wisconsin. While the immediate issue is women's health, the overriding issue is more fundamental: that of turning neighbors against neighbors.

The survival of Democracy through these tactics very much is at stake. We continue to experience the erosion of Democracy as various areas of "settled law" are attacked with the expectation by "base" groups that they will be accommodated at the expense of the rights of everyone else. We saw -- up close -- exactly this dynamic with the leak recently of the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) brief on abortion. This breach has intrinsically and permanently damaged the essence and inherence of SCOTUS.

This is more conservative effort to impose "rights" perceived by an Ultra-Right group upon everyone.

The obvious danger is whose "rights" prevail? Further, where does it end? What other issues will be politicized to gain established precedence?

Tim Somers, Kenosha

