Letter to the editor: Biden terrible in enforcing immigration laws

Most Americans are all for legal immigration but not for open borders which is Biden's idiotic policy. His lack of enforcing immigration laws is pathetic. He and his socialist democrats know that their immigration polices can't win with most voters so they make up for it by allowing the flow of thousands of illegals, figuring they will always vote for the Democrats (this is after they make sure than anyone over 18 can vote regardless of citizenship status). No other country in the world has such a mess at its borders. Biden is on his way of being the worst president that the U.S. has ever had and his four-year term can't end soon enough.

Lou Schumacher, Kenosha

