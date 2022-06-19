Letter to the Editor: Consolidation of power

On May 9th, before the new County Executive was even sworn in, Finance and Administration Committee members, Supervisors Terry Rose and Erin Decker, submitted a new resolution that states that any Kenosha County Division Head “may be removed at the pleasure of the County Executive” without just cause and without recourse or appeal process.

In 1996, the County Board enacted Policy 12 which provides a bit of job security for this unrepresented group in an effort to retain high caliber, experienced Division Heads. Policy 12 states Division Heads may be terminated for cause (which includes insubordination), downsized and immediately if they fail to meet any goal in a plan to improve an unacceptable performance evaluation. Isn’t that enough firing options?

Written before May 9, it seems that eliminating certain people was a goal prior to the election. It gives the targeted people no opportunity to comply with the new Executive’s plans and is therefore unfair. It is dangerous to micromanage knowledge-specific areas! We need Division Heads who will do the right thing in sensitive positions such as the Health Department. They shouldn’t fear for their jobs if their message is politically unpopular. Division Heads’ expert knowledge makes us safer, not a political ideology; imagine COVID without the Dr. Fauci types speaking truth.

Collaboration, an open exchange of ideas, is better administration style than instilling fear.

This resolution consolidates too much power on the County Executive, a position which is intended to be nonpartisan. Changing out Division Heads every election is inefficient! Contact your own supervisor and Supervisors Rose and Decker ASAP or speak at the County Board meeting June 21, at 7 p.m. at 1010 56th St.

Marieta Huff, Kenosha

