Letter to the Editor: Don't let hatred win in deciding Huber tree

I was saddened to read the City of Kenosha Parks Commission tabled approval of a tree, to be planted in memory of Anthony Huber, at Anderson Park.

First, the commission cited the pending lawsuit by his family against the city. I fail to see the connection between the lovely gesture of planting a tree in someone’s memory, by a loving friend, and a lawsuit seeking justice for wrongdoing by Huber’s family.

In the article, someone referred to Huber as an “awful creature”. Anthony Huber was a human being, who tragically lost his life. According to a recent Kenosha News article, Huber had served his time for wrongdoing, and in rehabilitation had set goals for himself in his quest to become a librarian. I see that as a person making a positive change in their life. That’s a good thing.

Someone else laments the tree may be vandalized. Fomenting fear, a strategy meant to impede progress, is an unjustified reason not to move forward. We fund a police force in this city. Vandalism is a crime. Let the police do their job.

This commission should never have allowed this to become a political issue. Nor should they fail to act in fear of political ramifications.

Trees are good things. They are beneficial to the environment, and help to beautify the world. Let’s leave judgement of the value of one’s life to a higher being.

I’ve often thought the hardest thing in life is to know when to think with your head, and when to think with your heart. I hope Kenosha doesn’t lose its soul with this decision. Don’t let hatred win.

Joan Turner, Kenosha

