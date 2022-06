In Germany, after World War II, young boys in order to survive formed themselves into criminal gangs.

They had been neglected, abandoned and orphaned by the adults who had, for a while, giddily followed a far right personality.

A few years of prosperity were followed by the disastrous defeat of their far right regime by the forces of liberal democracy.

The horrors of far right atrocities were revealed.

Jesse Haack, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0