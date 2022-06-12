Letter to the editor: "Good people" with guns

Dear "good people" with guns. That's true for some.

After every mass shooting using assault weapons, we hear the phrase. These "good people" believe they and other "good people" have a right to possess assault weapons. Bull!

We all deserve to protect our homes and loved ones and safely go hunting away from the population. That doesn't include defending other people and their property. That is what we have law enforcement for.

Uvalde law enforcement, protecting "good people" failed to do what they're trained and paid to do by "good people." They will never be able to stop the killing of citizens by extremists intent on using their "right to bear arms" to commit atrocities with WMDs.

Now we have county government voting to allow concealed weapons into public buildings. Did we elect county officials who spout the idea that weapons of any kind make public forums safer? Will "good people" feel safer speaking openly to government knowing "good people" with extreme opposing views could be sitting next to them?

I believe even the act of raising your voice during a public debate is a mild form of violence. The ability to pull a gun, anarchy.

OK, there it is Kerkman, county supervisors. What are you thinking? Let's hear it. Are you capable of legislating any "good ideas"?

Mark White, Kenosha

