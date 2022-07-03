Letter to the editor: GOP brings "Integrity" Tour

Is this an oxymoron or what? In order to bring an integrity tour one would think that those who are bringing it would have integrity. The GOP in no way has any integrity regarding elections or voting.

They continue to challenge the official election results with baseless lies -- no integrity. They spent at least one million dollars of Wisconsin taxpayers' money to "prove" election fraud -- another baseless lie, no proof, thus no integrity. They attempted to send a bogus group of electors to cast votes for the "Orange Monster" so he could win the Presidential election -- an illegal act, no integrity.

They continue to disregard the January 6 incident that unquestionably is an act of insurrection by traitors to the people, government and Constitution -- no integrity. Their political leaders, including several from our own state, continue to refuse to renounce that insurrection and thus, by association, are also traitors to the people, government and Constitution -- no integrity.

The paradox is blatant. They desire to preach to everyone about integrity (as if they have a corner on the market of integrity) but in reality they possess none of it.

The GOP should be ashamed of themselves for this ridiculous attempt to further cast their lies on the voting process in our state in an effort to disenfranchise more voters in Wisconsin communities.

Paul Fennema, Pleasant Prairie

