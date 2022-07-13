Letter to the editor: Hello politics, goodbye democracy

"We welcome input from our constituents." At the county board meeting Tuesday to consider removing the ban on firearms in county buildings, three dynamics were made clear.

Public comment (which was extended because of the number) included 17 people outlining the dangers. Several, including two physicians, gave extensive data from throughout the world proving the growing obvious fact that the more guns you have, the more people die from gunfire." While supervisor Rodriguez was referring to what he was hearing as "hocus pocus," one could virtually hear the gunfire from the Kenosha and Highland Park calamities involving murders.

The second dynamic was presented by Jodi Muerhoff from an open records request that showed five to one opposing lifting the ban. That means the board input showed 3 out 4 of their constituents advised them emphatically to not lift the ban.

The third dynamic was not addressed at all and that is "how do the people directly affected, the county staff, feel about removing the ban"" The informal consensus is that an unusual number are looking for jobs elsewhere.

Hello politics, goodbye democracy -- I hate to see thee flee.

Howard Moon, Kenosha