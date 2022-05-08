 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Hydrogen power for vehicles is the best choice

The world is suffering from ground air water pollution. We have climate accords that haven't attained much in addressing pollution issues.

Our government is pushing electric vehicles. government created fuel from corn. If you use this fuel you already know that you use more to go the same distance as using fossil fuels with equal amount of emissions with reduced performance.

On the electric side batteries need lithium to be manufactured. Lithium needs to be mined. Mining is a pollution process. Disposal of batteries is pollution. Everything related to the EV process is as bad for the environment if not worse than the fossil fuel issue. Utilization of hydrogen as a fuel is the answer to the pollution issues.

Our country on the world stage is better off than China, India, Pakistan and certain eastern countries who have no regards for environmental concerns. Certain countries are suffering from pollution created by the mentioned countries. Instead of our government subsidizing the electric vehicle and its infrastructure they should work with the industries that already have hydrogen vehicles on the road.

Hydrogen can be obtained from trash created by consumption, reducing ground and water pollution. Processes used in electric and hydrogen manufacturing have drawbacks. Weigh the long term negative effects between the two then move on it.

The actions of our green programs are not beneficial to our country as long as other countries such as China, India, Pakistan and others have total disregard for the quality of our world. Remember, pollution knows no boundaries and we as Americans contribute to this pollution by purchasing products made in these and other countries.

Patrick Juliana, Sturtevant

