Letter to the editor: Military standards for gun ownership

Included in the Second Amendment, the right to bear arms is to support a well regulated militia.

US military personnel must possess the moral qualifications necessary to enter the service by passing a background investigation. They must attend hours of supervised classroom and field training before they are allowed to take a qualification test. Results are recorded and included as part of their military record.

Only qualified personnel are allowed to use the basic issued gun. Advanced specialized training is required to use additional weapons. Background investigations, training and qualification testing are conducted throughout the military career.

With few exceptions, this standard has worked for hundreds of years. Protection and safety are provided by a professional, well regulated military. Sadly, this standard does not apply to civilian society.

Many gun owners are not qualified for military service, failing because of prior arrests, inability to comprehend necessary safety requirements or disregard for human life. And yet, they still possess weapons designed to kill.

Elected officials, you are responsible for establishing a framework for a protected and safe society.

Set the gun ownership standard for civilians to match the one that works for the US military.

Steven Mudroch, Trevor

