Letter to the editor: Political confusion

Here we are, the middle of election season, again! Daily we’re bombarded by ads telling us who to vote for, who to vote against, presenting half-truths as facts designed for maximum emotional impact. But there’s a more insidious game, designed to win our votes by deceit. When candidates make claims to be something politically different than who they have traditionally been or really are, they actively suppress the intention of voters through subversion. This happens when a candidate falsely declares they represent a specific party, but they continue to enjoy the benefits and support by the opposing party, whose members clearly recognize one of their own, on “their” team. This also happens when an official declares they are a member of a specific party, but then strongly endorse multiple candidates representing the opposing party.