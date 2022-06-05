Letter to the Editor: Remand the amendment

Now that we have become the most murderous country, by tenfold over the rest of developed countries combined, at least some reflection would be in order. As former conservative chief supreme court justice Warren Burger said in 1982 and, as a former English teacher I've said, the subject of the sentence is "a well-regulated militia." The subject should permeate the meaning of the sentence.

Therefore, Justice Burger said, the second amendment is superfluous as stated because its sole intent was to allow the nation to arm when "the British were coming." His point, well-taken by at least me, was the "British are no longer coming."

Since then, the transition of that very second amendment into virtually "God's will" (although my God is not pleased at all) has made the country what it is, a country where you don't see many kids out playing, riding bikes all around, freely walking to and from school because of the concomitant proliferation of mass murders throughout our land.

The one thing that any or all states, or the whole nation, could do immediately is to outlaw the M15 assault weapons. As a former Army officer, I find it insulting that what we used, the M16, to kill the enemy is now being used to kill our citizens. We were protecting our country. There is no other purposeful use of an assault rifle. Simple buyback programs have been successfully employed wherever communities have decided to restore order. The Texas approach of securing more people with more guns for "protection" would be laughable if it were not so seriously proposed.

Howard Moon, Kenosha News

