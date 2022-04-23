Letter to the editor: Remembering the life of Rosalio Gutierrez Jr.

No, this is about a young man whose picture his mother recently submitted to the paper in celebration of his 42nd birthday. I have an album containing 34 years of student pictures. The picture in the paper depicts Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. the man. Mine is of Rosalio the 12-year-old sixth grade Prairie Lane student.

The Rosalio I remember was a jolly smiling boy whose classroom attendance was 94%, a sign that he enjoyed my company. A funny thing about Rosalio; my grade book (I’ve kept all of them) had him listed by his birth name in the 1st quarter. By the 2nd quarter, he wished to be called Junior. In the last quarter, he reestablished his birth name. I reconnected with him in the fall Little League season a few years ago. The same good-natured Rosalio was now an assistant coach for his boy Julian’s team. At that time he told me he had passed on an inscribed book I had given him as a Christmas gift in 1990 to his son -- such a heartwarming declaration. The head coach, Ron Rasch, spoke so highly of Rosalio. Ron added that Rosalio said that he could call him Junior -- Go figure!