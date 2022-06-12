Letter to the editor: Self-defense nonsense

There are 130,000 gun incidents in the United States every year. Less than 3% involve self-defense. That means 126,900 acts of gun violence result from something else, like the mass shootings of innocent children in our schools.

The U.S has 100 million more guns than it has people, 430,000,000 lethal weapons. The question then is, how many will make us "safe?" Five hundred million? Six hundred? Nine hundred? A trillion? Just how many deadly firearms will give us the peace and security the NRA promises?

Americans had far less to fear at the height of the Civil War than they do in a public school or grocery store today.

Never forget, people don't kill people. Guns do. Follow the spiraling rise in gun sales and you'll find an equally unrelenting assault in gun violence. The two go finger in trigger.

Gordon Ammon, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0