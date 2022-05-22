Letter to the editor: Story about bail fund left questions

Is anyone else taken back by the incomplete front page May 8th Kenosha News article announcing a new not-for-profit organization that provide bail money limited to people of color.

I'm all for helping all deserving people in a pinch, and the intention of the organization seems well placed. Unfortunately, your reporter missed a great opportunity to make for an interesting piece. They might have asked the Executive Director a few more questions:

How do low income non-people of color feel about the discriminatory practice of limiting help based on the color of the applicants skin?

Where does your not-for-profit get its funding?

How do supporters of this organization feel about Dr. King's dream of '...not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character."

If we as a society want to get past race as a differentiator, then everyone needs to play a part, and those who don't need to be called out on it.

Keith Gray, Bristol

