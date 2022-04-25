Letter to the Editor: Thank Steil for his leadership

A heartfelt thank you to Representative Bryan Steil

Bryan Steil is the real deal. He was one of few leaders who leapt to help save Kenosha during the 2020 riots–other politicians stood idly by.

Recently, he brought a bipartisan delegation from Washington, D.C. to see our community firsthand. They toured our city to see the scars that remain and held a meeting with community members to talk about how we can best work together to rebuild.

He even held a Congressional hearing here in Kenosha to discuss pathways for more people in our community to achieve family-sustaining wages.

I want to personally thank Congressman Steil for his leadership in Kenosha and in our nation.

Matt Schuetzner, Pleasant Prairie

