Letter to the editor: Thankful for help replacing broken water heater

I want to say a heartfelt thank you to the City of Kenosha Planning and Development office and Kenosha Plumbing for their assistance in replacing my broken water heater recently. I am a senior citizen, retired, no pension, so I have limited financial means.

When I explained my situation to Katie from Kenosha Plumbing, she informed me about the senior grants available to seniors in need, if they qualify. The grants are through the City of Kenosha Planning and Development office in the municipal building. She suggested I should contact Mr. Mike Maki and apply for a grant. She gave me his phone number, and I followed her advice. Thankfully, my grant was approved. Courtney from Mr. Maki’s office was extremely helpful and understanding. I want to commend Mr. Maki and his team for working diligently together to replace my water heater as quickly as possible.