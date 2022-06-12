 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: The looniest of the loons

I write while vacationing in Minocqua where the calls of loons remind of North Woods wildlife.

While those loon cries symbolize the great outdoors, those same calls are eerily reminiscent of the pained, tormented cries from "mental institutions" of yesteryear, as depicted in the movie, "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest."

This brings to mind, perhaps, the second most controversial Wisconsin U.S. senator in the state's history in the person of Ron Johnson.

He has been labeled as an "embarrassment" and compared to former U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy (the most controversial) who represented Wisconsin during what became known as "McCarthyism", an unfounded, chaotic campaign led by McCarthy to rid the country of what he perceived as pervasive Communism among members of congress, the administration and other national leaders.

The 1954 Army-McCarthy hearings ended with the famous question posed to McCarthy for his relentless pursuit: "Have you no sense of decency?"

Ron Johnson's "loony" comments — thoughtless and reckless by any account — are cause to pause and ponder whether Wisconsinites really want to be represented by someone who, initially, dispelled COVID, then recommended the use of Listerine as a remedy. At one point, Johnson entertained the notion that COVID causes AIDS. All of these ideations are in conflict with medical science (and sanity!).

Johnson cited "term limits" in his 2009 campaign to serve one term; in 2015, he said that would be his last term; in 2022, he announced his current candidacy.

Johnson publicly expressed distrust in the CIA and the FBI regarding Russia and the Ukraine. Look where that has led us!

Johnson has a credibility problem.

Tim Somers, Kenosha

