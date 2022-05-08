 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: The West is dying from lack of water

Recent reports from our Western states, in particular the Lake Powell area, should be highly concerning. Our country's second largest reservoir is drying up. This will have a vast impact on water and power to numerous American citizens, who are already suffering through drought conditions.

We are at the most critical of junctures in our denial of climate change. What is the plan? Where is the infrastructure? What will the poorest of people do out West, when the water is gone, and there is no power? Where will they go? These are questions even the most astute of our leaders are failing to address.

The wealthiest among us don't have public conversations about the implications of this impending calamity. Our politicians are not publicly commenting on this.

But, as reported, come January 2023, when the impending decisions are inevitable, who will provide the direction that will be far too late to have any impact? Do not be a lemming and pretend the world around us is perfect. With billions of dollars being spent elsewhere, what happens when we realize we have neglected our own yard?

Freddie L. Brown, Kenosha

