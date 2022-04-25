Letter to the Editor: We need united fight for energy independence

High gas prices are impacting all of us, workers and families alike. As gas prices go up, there is less money in our pockets for food, clothing, and other living expenses. President Biden blames Vladimir Putin for the rise in American gas prices, but it is the anti-energy policies of his own Administration that have caused gas prices to skyrocket. Biden killed the Keystone pipeline on his first day in office, and now all us are paying the price for that poor decision.