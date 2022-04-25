 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: We need united fight for energy independence

High gas prices are impacting all of us, workers and families alike. As gas prices go up, there is less money in our pockets for food, clothing, and other living expenses. President Biden blames Vladimir Putin for the rise in American gas prices, but it is the anti-energy policies of his own Administration that have caused gas prices to skyrocket. Biden killed the Keystone pipeline on his first day in office, and now all us are paying the price for that poor decision.

Rep. Bryan Steil has been fighting for American energy independence and lower gas prices. Every politician in Washington, D.C. should join that fight for energy independence instead of promoting policies that result in reliance on hostile foreign countries like Russia for our energy. President Biden’s decision to release emergency oil reserves is another poor decision that will not solve the problem.

The Biden Administration needs to change course and implement policies that will make us energy-independent. Only then will we get true relief from high gas prices and be economically secure.

Tom De Fazio, Kenosha

