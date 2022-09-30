 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Worried as ER downtown closes

Ric Schmidt stated that the downtown emergency department sees about 60 patients a day, with 10% or roughly six patients needing emergency care. That is 42 people a week or 2,184 people a year who will need emergency care at the downtown emergency department alone. Will any deaths resulting from receiving delayed emergency care because of being taken to Pleasant Prairie be just “Collateral Damage”?

Ric Schmidt also said, “Our commitment to the people of Kenosha and Kenosha County as a whole is strong” He continues, “We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional care while we promote the well-being of those we serve”. This is not true. I spoke with a vice president from Froedtert South after some departments had been moved and more were scheduled to be. I was told that even though they’re a “Not for Profit” hospital, Pleasant Prairie was more profitable. Downtown sees more patients with no insurance or state insurance, whereas Pleasant Prairie sees more with private insurance.

The east side of Kenosha has the majority of the population. With more construction planned, it’s going to continue to grow. Kenosha not only needs an Emergency Department, but also a hospital that offers other services.

If Froedtert South does not want to provide those services, or is unwilling to sell the downtown campus, we need to attract another group to come in and build. It doesn’t have to be big, but does have to provide the services that are needed in Kenosha. Yours or a loved one’s life may depend on it.

Side note: Froedtert Pleasant Prairie is less then a mile from Aurora Medical Center.

Jeff Cantwell, Kenosha

