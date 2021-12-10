Letters to the editor: The world reacts to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

Some of the letters received following the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial:

George Davis, West Palm Beach, Florida:

Rush ... this time of year ... Rush ... the late radio host ... Rush .... happiness when Aaron Jones gets nine yards on first down setting up a Rush to score on the next play when Aaron Rodgers goes deep to Davante Adams. All good rushes.

The Rush to bring charges without a thorough investigation into the shootings in Kenosha during the riot of 2020 led to the whole world now knowing the mockery the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office. Nice try trying to appease ANTIFA and BLM with the Rush to judgement.

History should tell you that rushing and appeasement fails. Europe tried to appease Hitler, parents try to appease their screaming kids at the checkout line in the grocery store by letting them have a candy bar or some other temptation in the checkout line. Bottom line, stop appeasing, stop rushing, and start using common sense in the DA's office!!!!

Fred Bucheit, Howard, Pennsylvania:

Three brave men tried to chase Kyle Rittenhouse from the area when he shot and killed two of them, both of whom were unarmed. And what was Rittenhouse doing in Kenosha, 30 miles from his home area, Antioch Ill.? He was a coward and a zealot looking for trouble, trying to be a glory boy.

His claim was that he wanted to help people. With an automatic weapon? Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber were trying to chase Rittenhouse out of the area because he was armed and dangerous. Their incredible bravery was rewarded with a death sentence by Rittenhouse, something that is supposed to be handed down by a jury of 12 people. They never got their trial, but Rittenhouse did get that honor, only to be acquitted of murder.

What was the jury thinking? Obviously, there weren’t. They in turn glorified a murdering thug who was desperate to be a glory boy. And, of course, Trump immediately hopped on that bandwagon to get some free press.

Hugh Reed, attorney, Kenosha

What, if any, charges have been filed against Gaige Groskreutz? Attempted murder? Unlawful possession of a firearm? Jay walking?

Our incompetent district attorney quickly charged Kyle Rittenhouse without a proper investigation and then managed to bungle the entire trial on national TV. Please let us know that everyone who commits a serious crime gets equal treatment under the law! Too much to ask from Democrats? Instead the City of Kenosha now faces $10 million dollar negligence claims brought by Groskreutz (and on behalf of Huber), respectively, evidently all costs happily paid by us taxpayers because of our state and city's incompetent leadership. Please vote these nitwits out of office.

Lois Eisenberg, West Hills, California

Knowing of the turmoil that Kenosha, Wis., has gone through in these last few weeks due to the of this horrifying protest and the horrendous outcome of three people being killed and one being severely wounded by a vigilante teenager.

My understanding was that the protest got out of control and that your law enforcement did everything to curtail it.

The protest did have a very dark side when this vigilante teenager thought he could take the law into his own hands and went to the protest with a AR-15 rifle to make his stance of being a vigilante .

Rittenhouse went on trial for this felonies acts of murder, yes I said murder.

Rittenhouse was acquitted by a jury that was fooled by a tomfoolery judge, who has been noted for his tomfoolery when presiding in court .

This vigilante teenager is now considered a hero by the GOP and all the extremists organizations.

Those of us who are law abiding Americans should be fearful of this horrendous act of vigilantism by this teenager.

This acquittal is going to send a wrong message to other teenagers, and to others who act like teenagers, that Rittenhouse did nothing wrong , which is farthest from the truth that they can act in the same way as Rittenhouse did.

Beware America these acts of vigilantism is upon us and if we don't act upon these acts of violence we will not survive as a nation.

Signed, a very concerned American.

Phil Serpico, New York City

The police in Waukesha, Wis., assured us that the vehicle homicides were not a terrorist attack. But they did not reveal, and nobody asked, if they ruled out a hate crime. Is that too sensitive a question? What was the motive?

In the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, no stone was left unturned in an effort to find a white supremacist bone in his body. His social media accounts were scoured as well. To ask if this was a racially driven attack should not go unanswered.

Tom Owens, Farmington, Utah

Who would have ever thought that there would be justice in Georgia but not in Wisconsin?

Lee McGinnis, Charlotte, N.C.

The jurors who sat the Rittenhouse case have my gratitude and respect for the integrity and courage they showed in their judgement. My hope is that the prosecutors suffer the consequences of their malicious prosecution to the full extent of the law.

It is abhorrent that such a blatantly political persecution of a minor, who stepped forward when law enforcement was politically hindered from doing its duty, was allowed to go forth.

Michael Pacer, Paso Robles, California

I am sure millions of Americans are breathing a sigh of relief now that Kyle Rittenhouse has been found not guilty and sanity has returned to American Jurisprudence. Of Course, the word is out that "protesters" are descending on Kenosha en masse. The mainstream media wants us to believe they are innocent college kids with a sense of righteous anger but they always turn out to be paid rioters, Communist anarchists or just local criminals looking for an easy score. Everything that is happening is right out of the Communist Rules for Revolution:

1. Corrupt the young, get them away from religion. Get them interested in sex. Make them superficial. Destroy their ruggedness.

2. Get control of all means of publicity.

3. Get people’s minds off their government by focusing their attention on athletics, sexy books and other trivialities.

4. Divide the people into hostile groups by constantly harping on controversial matters of no importance.

5. Destroy the people’s faith in their natural leaders by holding the latter up to contempt, ridicule and obloquy.

6. Always preach true democracy, but seize power as fast and as ruthlessly as possible.

7. By encouraging government extravagance, destroy its credit and produce fear of inflation with rising prices and general discontent.

8. Foment unnecessary strikes in vital industries, encourage civil disorders, and foster a lenient and soft attitude on the part of the government toward such disorders.

9. By specious argument cause the breakdown of the old moral virtues, honesty, sobriety, continence, faith in the pledged word, ruggedness.

10. Cause the registration of all firearms on some pretext, leaving the populous helpless.

Joan Sayre, Fort Collins, Colorado

Kenosha should take note of the Ahmaud Arbery trial in Brunswick, Georgia where justice was served. The Kyle Rittenhouse trial could have and should have ended differently. Kenosha jurors could have brought a charge of involuntary manslaughter instead of finding Rittenhouse innocent of all charges when it was obvious that he had killed two people and seriously wounded a third.

Claiming self-defense was hypocritical, considering that he had no business being in Kenosha and being armed with an assault weapon, and that he could have gone home at any time. Of all the people legally or illegally armed that night, Rittenhouse was the only one who shot and killed two people. The nation was looking for some sort of justice- anything that would convey the fact that what he did was wrong, regardless of his reasons for doing it. All you did was prove that vigilante behavior is acceptable to a certain segment of American society.

An open letter to the People of Wisconsin

Walter Krutz, Windsor, California

I am an old white guy who has been coming to Wisconsin all my life to vacation and enjoy your treasure of lakes to fish, wonderful food and good clean fun. As COVID persists I evaluated should I return Wisconsin this summer?

I regret to tell you this, but I no longer feel welcome in your state. To be sure the acquittal of an imported vigilante is the straw that broke me. The reaction from leaders screams that they believe justice was served. That the Second amendment means deer in Wisconsin have more protection than liberals like me exercising their First amendment rights. I want to believe that I would try to stop an 18-year-old who had just shot someone with an assault rifle even in a state where there is no limit on how many of us can be shot. That is not the only reason for my decision, the constant din of animas, accusations and outright hate has become too much. So that group of Wisconsinites has won.

The prize for this win is much more than just you’re not needing to put up with my political views! There will be one more cabin to rent, more boats to rent and more fish for you. There will be fewer vaccinated people crowding your county fairs and restaurants or tourist attractions on Lake Geneva and in the Dells as my family and I go elsewhere.

Some will rejoice in this win; others will say I am just as guilty; a few will believe I am overreacting; and even less, mostly friends and relatives, will be saddened.

John Sutter, Mundelein, Illinois

I was in Kenosha protesting the pathetic, cowardly shooting of Mr. Blake. I am an unapologetic supporter of civil rights — all civil rights. Even people who may not think like I do.

The prosecutors in the Kyle Rittenhouse case make me want to throw up. They tried to get the judge to disallow a tremendous amount of evidence, evidence which showed what really happened that night.

What’s wrong with the Kenosha area? First, a cowardly act of shooting someone in the back several times is considered justified, then a flagrant attempt to convict an innocent person is considered justified.

Looking for justice in Kenosha, Wisconsin? Look elsewhere.

Amanda Glestow, Renfrew, Pennsylvania

It was truly a shocking observation for most of America. To realize that small-town America, Kenosha was being mobbed by a fanatical criminal type organization. To see the aftermath of this came to light.

Observing a group of contemptable criminal types who reside in Kenosha is equally striking. These now deceased residents having criminal prison records sheds a light that is alarming to most of America.

Can we Assume that MOST of Kenosha is teeming with offenders and lawbreakers? Americans, as a group do not nor ever will support what went on in Kenosha during this rioting. It is a shame as to what Kyle Rittenhouse had to go through because these criminals are not put in jail.

It is equally shameful that their relatives feel entitled to shine a light on their stupidity. If you had raised your children the right way, they would never have ended up being criminal. Don't blame society for your mistakes and lack of parenting!

Jeanine Fetterly, Oakland, California

As a former Wisconsinite I feel everyone's pain Kenosha. But the real fault is not with a stupid 17 boy who buys an assault rifle and goes looking for trouble. These shootings could be avoided if your Republican legislature outlawed all assault weapons.

The Constitution guarantees the right to carry a one-shot musket. No one wants to take your deer rifle or a pistol you feel essential for your safety. But be safe Kenosha and lobby to have assault weapons banned.

Jo Morin, Trinidad, California

Why did a young man come to a protest with a fully loaded, illegal, automatic rifle? He had only one reason and that was to be an active shooter.

Where were the police? Did they not see 'unplanned trouble' ahead? Why wasn't he arrested as he taunted the crowd with his violent epitaphs and his threatening demeanor?

It looks as if the people Mr. Rittenhouse killed in cold blood were the heroes protecting the public from violence. They are the true heroes that gave their lives to protect the many.

And now this young punk Rittenhouse is gaining fame from committing an atrocious act of violence.

Shame on the baby who cried on the stand under oath, shame on the judge for his slanted and biased court, shame on the jurors who can't distinguish between self defense and a person who was inviting trouble and shame on the sheriffs for not responding to an immediate threat by this mislead man and his friend.

This is not a case of 'self defense' this was a premeditated act of violence upon the public's right to assemble.

It's disheartening to see vigilantes go scott free when they are the ones creating the havoc and in this case the death of three people.

Sad, sad, sad state of affairs for the citizens of Wisconsin. You deserve better justice.

Robert Brown, Santa Monica, California

He was afraid and now we all are. What have we become? Since when did it become ok to carry an illegal weapon down the middle of a street, point it at people, have those people react in fear, kill two of them and walk away without consequence?

All these years, I believed that Wisconsin was a sane, rational peace-loving state. When was that all abandoned? What have we become?

Mark Wallner, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin:

Wisconsin state law says kids can carry guns when they’re out hunting. It seems that even includes when they’re out hunting people on city streets and even if they’re violating curfew.

If it was a Black kid who shot three people, it’s more than likely he wouldn’t have gotten off the street alive and the same people who are praising Rittenhouse would be saying good, he got what he deserved.

Jonathan Paris, Whispering Pines, North Carolina:

Regardless of the outcome of the recent trial the defendant will live with this situation for his life. Is anybody going to want to be around a person who killed two people? Are you a good job prospect, even though young you will have to prove your worth more than the average person?

Using an analogy here, people asked the Chernobyl residents as they returned why would they? The man said nobody wanted to be around us as we were spoiled goods. I do not wish this on you, young man but you have a long ladder to climb in life and I wish you all the luck.

Gordon Ammon, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin:

Byron de la Beckwith, James Earl Ray, Sirhan Sirhan and Lee Harvey Oswald, among others throughout our history. Each committed cold blooded murder to destroy people they felt threatened by. In their twisted and corrupted view, they were "defending" themselves against ideas they could neither accept nor understand.

To this pantheon of ignorance can now be added the name of Kyle Rittenhouse. Whose defense was funded in the millions by far right extremist groups, to justify armed vigilantism. Those who never understood that no one ever enjoyed life and liberty or pursued happiness by staring down the wrong end of a long rifle assault weapon.