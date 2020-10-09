Linda Bergo: City government needs diversity

If Mayor Antaramian is serious about change in the city he should start in his own backyard. Take a good look at city government, the people in his administration, and his advisors.

Does this circle reflect the diversity of this city? How many people are non-Caucasian, female, and below the age of 55? I know the City Council has some non white members, but does the overall makeup of the council represent the percentages of population diversity in the community?

If you look at any of the photos displaying city leaders, all you see are old to middle-aged white men. Nothing can change if the same kind of people keep running everything and making the same decisions.

Linda Bergo, Kenosha

