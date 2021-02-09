Linda Stoppenbach: Trump should never hold office again

Donald Trump’s lawyers are claiming that his speech that led to his supporters storming the Capitol was protected under the First Amendment. That may be so in his capacity as a private citizen. However, many of us find our right to free speech is curtailed if we wish to keep our jobs, or in some cases, ever be hired again.

As a librarian, I could not encourage disgruntled library patrons to walk down to the library and fight like hell. If the library patrons then attacked the library and people were killed, I could not expect to remain employed or more than likely, ever expect to hold a library job again. If my husband, an airline captain told a mob to walk to the airport and fight like hell, and they later hijacked an airliner which then caused the deaths of several people, he could expect to be fired from his airline job. He would also have his pilot’s license revoked by the FAA so that he could no longer work as an airline pilot.

Most working folks know that free speech for working people is not absolute if we want to keep our jobs or become employed in the future. The impeachment process does not put people in jail. It fires people from their job, and in some cases makes it so they cannot hold public office again. This seems an appropriate punishment for Donald Trump as his actions led to a violent riot where people were killed.