Lloyd Jester: Alderman Wilson needs to apologize
Curt Wilson, 13th district alderman, in April 2020 called Republicans "racist and of having no morals" (Reference The Labor Times). He said (quote) "I hate to be so blunt, but Republicans are trash."

Mr. Wilson, you have a lot of nerve scolding a 5th district alderman about being a racist. You sound very hypocritical. You have no respect for anyone's view that is different than yours.

You need to apologize to the 44,972 Kenosha County resident Republicans that you called racist, immoral, and trash.

Lloyd Jester, Pleasant Prairie

