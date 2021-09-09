 Skip to main content
Lois Van Dahm: Aftermath
Voice of the People

A peaceful night, a sunny morn,

Cereal and juice, as is the norm,

Read the paper, turn on the TV,

Never dreaming what I'd see.

I watch in horror, disbelief,

Which takes place in moments brief:

Panic, terror before my eyes,

Words to describe my mind defies,

Watching blaze and plumes of smoke —

Is this what hatred can provoke?

The tilting, trembling walls of steel

Numbed to silence, a scene unreal,

People jump, flee and gape,

Search for safe ways to escape.

Thousands of loved ones left behind;

Families seek but cannot find.

Rescue workers come by the score;

"God please help them," I implore.

Death claims some who came to save;

For them, debris becomes their grave.

Throughout our nation shock begins;

Prayers help blot out the din.

Nation hears, people weep;

By flickering candles vigils keep.

Flags unfurled everywhere,

Showing just how much we care.

I try but cannot understand

What has happened in our land?

Why would people maim and kill,

Cause blood of innocents to spill?

There's only One who hears, who cares:

The One who listens to our prayers.

Whatever comes, good or ill,

The answer is: "Peace, be still."

Lois Van Dahm, Kenosha

