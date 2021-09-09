Lois Van Dahm: Aftermath

A peaceful night, a sunny morn,

Cereal and juice, as is the norm,

Read the paper, turn on the TV,

Never dreaming what I'd see.

I watch in horror, disbelief,

Which takes place in moments brief:

Panic, terror before my eyes,

Words to describe my mind defies,

Watching blaze and plumes of smoke —

Is this what hatred can provoke?

The tilting, trembling walls of steel

Numbed to silence, a scene unreal,

People jump, flee and gape,

Search for safe ways to escape.

Thousands of loved ones left behind;

Families seek but cannot find.

Rescue workers come by the score;

"God please help them," I implore.

Death claims some who came to save;

For them, debris becomes their grave.