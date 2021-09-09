Lois Van Dahm: Aftermath

A peaceful night, a sunny morn,
Cereal and juice, as is the norm,
Read the paper, turn on the TV,
Never dreaming what I'd see.
I watch in horror, disbelief,
Which takes place in moments brief:
Panic, terror before my eyes,
Words to describe my mind defies,
Watching blaze and plumes of smoke —
Is this what hatred can provoke?
The tilting, trembling walls of steel
Numbed to silence, a scene unreal,
People jump, flee and gape,
Search for safe ways to escape.
Thousands of loved ones left behind;
Families seek but cannot find.
Rescue workers come by the score;
"God please help them," I implore.
Death claims some who came to save;
For them, debris becomes their grave.
Throughout our nation shock begins;
Prayers help blot out the din.
Nation hears, people weep;
By flickering candles vigils keep.
Flags unfurled everywhere,
Showing just how much we care.
I try but cannot understand
What has happened in our land?
Why would people maim and kill,
Cause blood of innocents to spill?
There's only One who hears, who cares:
The One who listens to our prayers.
Whatever comes, good or ill,
The answer is: "Peace, be still."
Lois Van Dahm, Kenosha