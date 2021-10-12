 Skip to main content
Lou Schumacher: Racing the clock
Lou Schumacher: Racing the clock

It seems like President Biden and his fellow Democrats or socialists have a motto: get it done while in power, for they are aware that waste and incompetence along with tax, spend and regulate only works for 30% of American voters.

Lou Schumacher, Kenosha

