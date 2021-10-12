Lou Schumacher: Racing the clock
Related to this story
Most Popular
Attending the Kenosha County Board meeting on Oct. 5 I witnessed firsthand an unbelievable display of malice. The Board presented a resolution…
Pastor Barker's fast (Kenosha News, Sept. 26) gives me hope that he and others in the faith communities can convert professed climate skeptics…
Just a quick comment regarding your recent "Our View" section. The first sentence, "The problem with mixing politics and pandemics is that it …
Public schools are not important. That is Republican planning for our future. Look at the meeting they packed to cut funding for Kenosha schoo…
Did China create, and now profit from COVID? Dr. Fauci originally tried to deny it was created; but soon had to admit COVID was “engineered” a…
What is a teacher? All of us, really. Isn’t it human nature to want to bestow your hard won knowledge onto others? But what is the spark that …
Sandy Aguilera: We do not need government controlling Facebook; we need parents controlling their kids
It’s up to the parent to monitor what their child watches or engages in — yes, child — starting when they are very, very young and setting tim…
Watching the Capitol police testify on the insurrectionist riot, I am reminded of World War II and all those brave, young men who risked and g…