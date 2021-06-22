Lou Schumacher: Where are the answers?

Why is it that President Biden can't answer any media questions? His predictable response always is that he can't answer any questions because they will get mad at me. Who's they?

The answer to this is his advisors, the ones that run the White House. Evidently their message to him is, "if we don't write it you don't say it." Joe knows if he says it he must read it off the teleprompter and then only with their prior approval. No wonder, at his only press conference, he not only had the seating chart, but the questions and answers (on the teleprompter of course).