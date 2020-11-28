Mardell McHenry: Elm Road coal plant, a first-hand account

In response to Joe Dubaniewicz's Nov. 15 Voice of the People letter about We Energies in Oak Creek: I really understand as I lived on Elm Road — the road to the Oak Creek Power Plant back then.
My parents were the first occupants in the new subdivision on Elm Road. They moved there in December 1956. I remember days when we couldn't open windows — hang out clothes lines or play outside because of black ash even back then. There were some meetings later on that homeowners could attend — but no real answers to their questions.
My sister and brother in-law still live in that subdivision and continue to have the same issues as my parents had. I'm not sure when — but We Energies built a playground across from Elm Road (on their property) that the kids in the subdivision could use. A few years ago a homeowner went over and wiped the slide and it was full of coal dust. I believe that it was documented on TV.
It's been 64 years of coal dust for these homeowners with families. I am relieved to know We Energies finally is listening and moving forward to correct the problems facing these homeowners.
Mardell McHenry, Kenosha
