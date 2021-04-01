Marge Krupp: Cunningham has wisdom and knowledge

Please vote Angela Cunningham for Circuit Court Judge on April 6. Angela has the unique experience of being both a prosecutor and defense attorney so she knows her way around a court battle. Her opponent has only been a prosecutor and only really knows one side of a criminal trial. If we honestly want justice for all then we need judges with a breadth of knowledge and experience to truly understand those who will stand before her.
And if we really want to reduce the racial tensions that led to rioting in Kenosha last summer, then we need some Black folks in leadership. Angela Cunningham is one of those leaders. We now have a unique and wonderful opportunity to start healing the racial divides in Kenosha with wisdom and knowledge. Please join me in voting for Angela Cunningham on April 6.
Marge Krupp, Pleasant Prairie