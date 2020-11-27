Marianne Blust: Alternatives to RecPlex tax hike should be considered

With a heavy heart I read that the Village Board of Pleasant Prairie is asking its taxpayers an extra $130 on their tax bill for shortcomings on income to cover operating expenses for the RecPlex.

What is the Village Board thinking to pass on the cost to people that never use the facilities or otherwise pass the buck to Pleasant Prairie property owners, struggling to pay taxes that go up and up?

The taxpayer cannot go to some other pocket to get money. The burden should not be passed on from the RecPlex loss of income to Pleasant Prairie property owners. RecPlex staff should take a very good look to cut expenses because that is what we taxpayers have to do — pay or go under.

This summer Pleasant Prairie had a ton of visitors out of state on the Carol Beach, cost free for all, but cleanup cost on taxpayers. Lake Geneva is not so generous. To be able to use the Lake Geneva public beach costs $10 per adult, $8 for children, an $2 per hour for parking. If Pleasant Prairie collected some money for the use of Carol Beach, the community could have used the money to help out the RecPlex and not ask the taxpayers for more money.

To use Lake Andrea area costs Pleasant Prairie property owners $5 each time. It would be wonderful if the Pleasant Prairie taxpayer had a bottomless income to pay for what is asked of them.