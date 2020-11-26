Marieta Huff: Help agencies that help the homeless

We should all be grateful to those who work selflessly to make life better for those who have nothing. The Shalom Center is Kenosha’s only 24/7 shelter that is not limit to a specific population, i.e. domestic or substance abuse. They do amazing work housing people and preparing them to succeed as they transition to permanent housing.

The pandemic has caused increased strain on the Shalom Center. The staff had to take over rolls that volunteers usually filled as the soup kitchen moved to drive-through service. Fundraisers were cancelled or went virtual and less money has come in.

The numbers of unsheltered homeless are going up. It is a terrible time to be homeless! Most of the usual warming center are not able to allow people to get in out of the elements because of COVID-19. Kenosha Human Development Services has a motel voucher program for short term stays. While in the motel, KHDS staff gathers information, counsels and assists people to connect with family or friends here or elsewhere and start the process of getting stable housing. Motel rooms is a very expensive way to house people, even short-term, but during a pandemic it is the only wise option.