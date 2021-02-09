Marieta Huff: Understanding why Black lives matter

I applaud the NFL for designating millions of dollars to fight systemic racism.

I have a confession; until recently the phrase Black Lives Matter didn’t sit comfortably with me. There was always an inner protest, “Why should Black lives be singled out? Every race matters! Law enforcement lives matter! ALL LIVES MATTER!”

The violent racial unrest of this last summer showed again what happens when ‘others’ are pushed too far. Others, whether Black or brown or Asian or poor, have been treated like they have little worth for decades, for centuries! Others are systematically and often violently pushed down. Look up race massacres in Tulsa, Atlanta, East St. Louis and other U.S. cities in the early 1900s.

I had an epiphany last summer. Unless, I can whole heartedly say that “Black lives matter,” I don’t really believe that ALL LIVES MATTER! It’s easy to believe my own life matters, my friends’ and family’s lives matter. It is heart-breaking that some people are so embattled and disenfranchised that they have to remind us that Black Lives Matter, too. They are not disposable, interchangeable, worth less!

I believe we all matter equally to God. I pray God will help me and all of you to value all people as we should. Black live do matter!

