Marissa Jablonski: Imagine a day without water

Imagine a day without water. Wisconsinites are blessed with an abundance of rivers, streams and lakes that provide us with safe drinking water, recreational activities and thousands of jobs.

Aging infrastructure, intensified weather events, and a lack of investment pose significant challenges in the nation and our state.

The Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin, a partnership of Wisconsin's 13 public universities including UW-Parkside, has identified 10 grand water challenges facing our state. We are training the next generation of water professionals and fostering collaborative water research across the UW System to help solve these problems.

Wisconsin can become a global leader in water-related science, technology and economic growth. Our state is poised to lead job growth — if we invest in and protect our water resources.

In honor of Imagine a Day Without Water on Oct. 21, think about how water affects your daily life. Learn more about the water sources in your area. Reach out to local politicians and advocate to make water a top priority. Visit your local water and wastewater utilities’ websites to learn about the investments they’re making in your community.

Let’s ensure Wisconsin’s water resources are reliable for generations to come.

Marissa Jablonski, executive director, Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin

