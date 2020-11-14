Marissa Miner: Unfair story about the Uihleins

I was disappointed to see that one of the front page stories on Nov. 13 was a "gotcha" article about the Uihleins that included misleading information.
Uline is a wonderful company that takes very good care of its employees and is also very generous to the community. One such example would be the recent donation of resources to Kenosha business owners who were impacted by the rioting.
Considering the lack of substance in general with the paper, I may need to cancel my subscription.
Marissa Miner, Pleasant Prairie
