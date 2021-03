Recently, I drove into Kenosha to the COVID-19 vaccination center on Sheridan Road. What a fabulous experience. Most government-run programs are screwed up, but this clinic was top-notch.

I would like to thank County Executive Jim Kreuser, county Director of Human Services John Jansen, and our very own National Guard men and women for the great service, teamwork and the incredible caring attitude that everyone displayed. It was marvelous. Great job everyone.