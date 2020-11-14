Mark White: If you don't like it, leave

I volunteered as a poll worker for the Nov. 2nd election. I parked my car in a space farthest from the Oribignetti Center. Unfortunately, after working from 6 a.m. to 9:45pm I woke the next morning to find my car paint had been "keyed." I assume it may have been a result of having a Biden bumper sticker.

Whoever felt it necessary to vandalize my vehicle for having an opinion just goes to prove there are people calling themselves "citizens" when in fact they are just the opposite. I advise them to, in their own words, if you don't like like it, leave.